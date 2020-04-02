The Dubai airline has been granted approval to start flying from April 6…

For anyone who’s been stranded by the suspension of flights into and out of the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic, this breaking news may brighten your day.

Emirates Airline has just received approval from UAE authorities to recommence passenger flights from April 6. The flights will initially carry outbound travellers from the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline, made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon:

Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to start flying a limited number of passenger flights. From 06 April, these flights will initially carry travellers outbound from the UAE. Details will be announced soon. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fnhLxQanIM — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 2, 2020

Details on destinations and timings are yet to be made available, but HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum assures residents that further announcements will be made soon.

Over time, @Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with lifting of travel & operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people & customers. Their safety & well-being will always be our top priority. 2/2 — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 2, 2020

All airports in the UAE had originally closed for 14 days from March 26, with the exception of cargo and emergency flights. This move was designed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus throughout the country.

The gradual reintroduction of Emirates passenger flights to Dubai International Airport is a promising move, and we hope to see more information in the coming days.

If you or your loved ones are currently stuck overseas, they are encouraged to follow these steps to expedite their return to the UAE.