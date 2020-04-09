This incredible footage captures the surreal quality of Dubai during lockdown…

As Dubai’s residents band together to fight Covid-19, the city we love has come to a standstill. The strict new measures mean we must adhere to a round-the-clock lockdown, only leaving our homes for essential trips.

Using drones, photographer Highsam Achkar, together with Bachir Moukarzel, has captured this incredible video footage of Dubai during lockdown.

“Never in my life would we have ever thought to see the Sheikh Zayed road with no cars, Dubai Mall with no people, roads empty, and attractions free of tourists,” says Highsam.

“But it is also great to see everyone committed to staying home, for the sake of everyone we love. It is just a matter of time and Dubai will be back to normal, the whole world will be back to normal,” he says.

The two-minute video charts a course down a deserted Sheikh Zayed road, past the Deira clocktower and its usually hectic roundabout, and over the swirling bypasses near Dubai Media City.

We catch a glimpse into a Dubai Mall devoid of shoppers, and tour iconic hotels including Atlantis, The Palm and Burj Al Arab, which are now quietly awaiting the return of holidaymakers.

The Dubai lockdown video is inspiring on two fronts. Not only does it show the beauty of Dubai from above, it also demonstrates how well the city’s residents are heeding the advice of local authorities.

The overarching vibe is one of peace and acceptance, as we all do our best to wait out the worst of the coronavirus.

By following the advice to #stayhome, Dubai’s citizens and residents are all doing their bit to flatten the curve and ensure that life can return to normal quickly.

And before long, an empty Sheikh Zayed Road will be a distant memory.