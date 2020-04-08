Helping stranded expats get home to their families overseas…

At the beginning of the week, Etihad Airways released a schedule for a select few repatriation flights to assist in getting foreign nationals, that were stranded in the UAE because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, home.

The destinations, all based in Asia, were Seoul, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta.

Etihad has now announced additional flights, including services out to Melbourne, Australia from today and a route into Amsterdam’s Schiphol starting Saturday, April 11, 2020.

We’ve just announced a series of special flights from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne and Amsterdam over the next two weeks, in order to help citizens of Australia and The Netherlands currently in the UAE return home. For full details, please visit https://t.co/vGT09ibbS1 pic.twitter.com/c5k8KOm4tl — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 7, 2020

The full schedule of current passenger flights can be found below.

If you want to grab a seat on one of Etihad’s repatriation flights, you’ll need to either visit etihad.com, get on the Etihad mobile app, or speak to the Etihad Contact Centre directly on (600) 555666.

Etihad is working closely with the UAE government to plan these repatriation flights, and intends to increase the number of flights and destinations, which is of course subject to approval from other foreign governments.

Emirates Airlines has also begun a selection of repatriation flights, with destinations such as London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels.

Of course, for the outbound passengers, these flights are all one-way, as entry into the UAE is currently only permitted for UAE nationals.

The limitations in place on international travel are all part of the ongoing efforts to stop the potential spread of Covid-19.

Etihad Airways did also confirm that it will repatriate UAE citizens, and cram as much fresh produce into the cargo space as possible, on the return trips to Abu Dhabi.

Images: Unsplash