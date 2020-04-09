Sponsored: Mix’n’Match at Home lets you play chef for the day…

To cook or order takeaway? That is the eternal question these days.

If you’re looking to shake up your routine, Mix’n’Match at Home delivers the best of both worlds, with a new range of DIY meal kits from your favourite Dubai restaurants.

With Mix’n’Match at Home, the shopping and chopping is done for you, so all you need to do is follow the failsafe instructions to assemble and cook your chosen meal.

The crowd-pleasing menu offers everything from NKD pizzas and Luca pastas to Shawarmama sandwiches, BarSalata salads, nutritious mains from Right Bite Express, and cookies and cupcakes from Pastel Cakes.

So what do you do if you’re craving Luca’s pasta carbonara, but your partner’s after beef shawarma? There are no losers here, with Mix’n’Match delivering meal kits from all of its eateries straight to your door, in one order.

Order everything you need to bake your own NKD omnivore pizza at home, complete with two 10-inch bases, cheese, sauce and an array of quality toppings.

Or, whip up a light and nutritious teriyaki salmon donburi from Right Bite, including marinated salmon fillets, brown rice with vegetables, and Japanese garnishes and dressings. You can go from opening the box to getting dinner on the table in five minutes flat.

For those who simply want to heat and eat, zero in on the Mix’n’Match Heat at Home selection. The ready-made range includes frozen Arabic pastries from Yawmi (keep a batch in the freezer for midnight snacking), chicken cordon bleu, vegetarian lasagne or pepperoni pizza.

What really sets Mix’n’Match apart from other meal delivery services in Dubai is the price. A NKD pizza-making kit will set you back Dhs40-42 for two pizzas, while pasta for two from Luca starts at just Dhs24.

The Mix’n’Match at Home meal kits are available exclusively on Talabat, and Mix’n’Match Heat at Home is available via Talabat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats.