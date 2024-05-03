Beauty indeed has an address…

For those seeking a quick getaway from UAE, heading to our neighbour Oman is always a great option. And in a few years from now, it will be a lot more popular as we’ve just gotten word that it will be home to the first Club Med Resort in the Middle East.

Club Med specializes in premium all-inclusive vacation packages for families. There are 65 award-winning resorts worldwide from tropical island destinations to thrilling ski retreats, exotic adventures and more. And soon, we can experience a unique offering at Club Med Musandam. Construction on the project is expected to start in 2026 with the resort aiming to open in 2028.

Here’s what we know

The mountainous peninsula of Musandam is stunning as is, and Club Med Exclusive Collection Musandam will only add to its charm and beauty.

At the 300-room resort – an Exclusive Collection (the most exclusive and premium line of products of the Club Med portfolio), you will find yourself surrounded by nature, clear water and mountains.

We don’t have any renderings (yet) as to what the resort will look like, but we’re told Omani culture will be reflected through the resort’s interiors and entertainment.

The offerings…

For families with children, there will be a kids’ club with tailored facilities run by certified staff. Private spaces in the resort will offer up some quiet time.

For adventurous souls, Club Med DNA will offer an array of land and water activities where you will be able to discover something new or even improve your skills.

Holidaymakers can enjoy tennis, paddle tennis, beach tennis, archery, scuba diving, snorkelling, sailing, kayaking and paddling over the water. There will also be a fitness centre on-site.

Wellness seekers can find their zen with yoga classes or at the indulgent spa, or they can soak their worries away and rejuvenate at the adult-only Zen pool and bar.

And of course, foodies can tuck into gourmet food and beverage offerings at the restaurant, bar, or wine corner. Entertainment, artistic performances, and live music will take place at this venue throughout the day.

Besides all this, you can also venture out and discover the magnificent rocky mountains and explore the fjords. Musandam’s jagged coastline has earned itself the nickname Norway of Arabia, and it’s worth exploring.

The resort is a two-and-a-half-hour trip from Dubai International Airport and a five-minute boat ride from Khasab City.

We’re already dreaming of checking in…

@clubmed

Images: Supplied