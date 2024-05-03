We didn’t need another reason to holiday in Dubai…

But now we do. If you’re travelling to Dubai with Emirates between May 1 and September 30 this year, you can use your boarding pass to avail deals and discounts on spas, restaurants and big-name stores. The My Emirates Pass program will make your summer vacation in sunny Dubai all the more better with surprise savings.

Participating outlets include some of the biggest family attractions, including At The Top Burj Khalifa, The Palm Monorail, The View at The Palm, Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm and thrills at IMG Worlds of Adventure indoor theme park or Dubai Parks & Resorts.

If you visit during Dubai Summer Surprises, you’ll get double the deals at Dubai’s shopping and family entertainment extravaganza, back with cultural events, fireworks displays, raffle prizes and more. The festival runs from June 28 to September 1.

The offers are divided into four categories – dining, mind and body, leisure and retail and shopping. The offers are available not just for visitors. Returning residents coming back during the summer can also save this season with their boarding pass.

Here’s how to use it…

Simply present your mobile or printed Emirates boarding pass at participating venues along with your photo ID so they know it belongs to you. If you’re using a mobile boarding pass, remember to take a screenshot, just to be sure – your pass may disappear from your digital wallet or Emirates app after your flight.

Find the full list offers and more information on the Emirates website.

@emirates