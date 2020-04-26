Sponsored: The service enables you to speak to a doctor from the safety of your home…

Since Dubai was on a strict 24-hour lockdown due to the city’s National Sterilisation programme, it has not been as easy for people to visit their doctors for any medical issues.

Now, Mediclinic Middle East has launched a coordinated telemedicine service, which means you can speak to a doctor via video call, with a home pharmacy delivery service dropping off any prescribed medicine to your door.

The service includes on-demand video calls with family medicine doctors, pre-booked video consultations with other specialists and physical consultations if indicated.

The aim of the service is to ensure that patients receive a ‘seamless healthcare service even under restricted conditions’, limiting the need for physical appointments.

For an on-demand video-consultation with a family medicine specialist, simply access the web-based platform on the Mediclinic website. The service will be available from 9am to 5pm, Saturday to Thursday, in Dubai only.

You could also request a pre-booked video consultation with a specific doctor or specialist by calling the contact centre on 800 1999 (Dubai) or 800 2000 (Abu Dhabi/Al Ain).

Whilst the telemedicine consultations are the recommended first point of care, if you do require a physical consultation, a number of Mediclinic’s hospital-based specialists are available at some of the outpatient clinics.

Mediclinic will ensure the safety of visiting patients, with the strictest infection control protocols being adhered to at all times.

The telemedicine service is available on direct billing in Dubai with the following insurance companies:

Aafiya

Aetna

Almadallah (specialist consultation only)

AXA

Dubai Insurance

Emirates Airlines (specialist consultation only)

Government of Dubai Medical schemes (SAADA / ENAYA / DUBAI POLICE / DEWA)

Mednet

Metlife

MSH

NAS

Neuron

Nextcare

NGI (HealthNet)

Oman Insurance (including BUPA)

SAICO Health (specialist consultation only)

mediclinic.ae

Images: Provided