Important updates for expats in the UAE trying to get back home…

Etihad Airways announced yesterday that it will be adding new destinations to its schedule of repatriation flights out of the UAE.

As of April 14, the airline will be starting new services from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow, Brussels, Dublin, Tokyo and Zurich. Check the timetable below for relevant dates and timings.

These routes join the previously announced services to Melbourne, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta.

We’re announcing a series of additional special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, Dublin, London, Tokyo and Zurich. For a full flight schedule for these flights as well as the ones previously published, please visit: https://t.co/MQSXwrHcj6. pic.twitter.com/3LTJlRBISf — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 12, 2020

As with the earlier Etihad repatriation flights, these will all be one-way trips. Entry into the UAE is still restricted to UAE nationals only, and almost every other country has similar strict admissions criteria.

If you want to grab a seat on one of Etihad’s repatriation flights, you’ll need to visit etihad.com, jump onto the Etihad mobile app, or speak with the contact centre on (600) 555666.

But there are a limited number of seats, so expect them to sell quickly.

Emirates Airlines has also launched a selection of repatriation flights from Dubai, with destinations including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels.

To help with maintain a steady food supply in the UAE, Etihad Airways will be using as much of its cargo space as possible to ferry supplies back to Abu Dhabi on the return legs.

These UAE-bound sectors will also be repatriating UAE who have been citizens stranded overseas.