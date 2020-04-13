The new policy has been put in place to cope with the travel plans affected by the coronavirus pandemic…

If you’ve had travel plans that have been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there’s some good news if you were flying with Emirates. The validity of Emirates flight tickets have been extended up to 24 months after you made your booking.

In the policy, which can be found on Emirates’ main website, the Dubai-based airline offers its customers two new options. If you booked a ticket before May 31, 2020 for travel on or before August 31, 2020, options include ‘keeping your ticket for the future’ or opting for a ‘travel voucher’.

Emirates advise that ‘you don’t now need to call us to change your ticket. We’ll simply keep your booking status as open so you can rebook it when you’re ready’. Additionally, it also states that when you’re ready to book again, simply call their contact centre.

Here’s the details that are on the Emirates website:

How to simply keep your ticket for the future

If you choose to keep your ticket, Emirates will extend its validity to 24 months from the date of your original booking. The policy states that the fare amount that you paid for your original booking will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or region at any time, with no fees during this 24-month period.

How does the ‘keep your ticket option’ work?

Emirates advise that if you have a cancelled booking, you don’t need to call them. As the validity of your ticket has been extended for up to 24 months, so whenever you are ready to travel again, call to reschedule your flight.

What do I need to do to select this option?

Nothing. Emirates promise to keep your booking status as open, ready for you to reschedule your flight when you are ready to travel again.

What is the “Travel Voucher” option for?

If you want to, you could opt to convert your original booking into a travel voucher. The value of your travel voucher will be equivalent to the amount you paid for your original booking. A travel voucher will only be provided for the part of your booked itinerary that you have not yet completed.

The travel voucher will be valid for one year from the date of issue. You can use it for flights or other Emirates products and services up to its value and can be extended for another year.

Can passengers use the travel voucher for other products and services?

With the travel voucher, if you want to, you can convert the amount you paid for your original ticket and any add-ons into credit for your future trips or use it to pay for other Emirates services. Using the travel voucher, you can make as many transactions as you need until you have completely used up its value.

Can passengers change their destination with ‘Keep your ticket’ or a travel voucher?

Valid for both the ‘keep your ticket’ and travel voucher options, you are able to change your destination. The fare you paid will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region. Emirates gave the example that if your original booking was for London, you could change it to Amsterdam, for no extra cost.

Emirates regions included are Africa, Australasia, Europe, the Far East, the Gulf, Middle East and Iran, Indian Ocean Islands, North America, South America and West Asia. If you do change your destination, it will be valid for one year from the date it was issued and it can be extended another year.

Are there any change fees for either option?

With either the ‘keep your ticket’ or travel voucher option, there are no change fees when you rebook within the 24-month period.

Are these options available for tickets booked anytime?

No. These options are available for bookings made before May 31, 2020. Bookings made from June 1, 2020 are subject to fare conditions applicable at the time of your booking.

What if a passenger can’t travel within this period?

Emirates advise that if you are unable to travel for any reason within this period, you can extend the validity for another year or you can request a refund.

For more information, visit the Emirates website.

