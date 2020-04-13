The list of repatriation flights continues to grow…

Emirates Airline has announced it will be adding seven new cities to its list of destinations for repatriation flights from Dubai.

You’ll soon be able to fly to Tunis, Jakarta, Manila, Algiers, Taipei, Chicago and Kabul, with all flights operating out of Dubai International Airport Terminal 3.

As with the repatriation flights to Europe that are already underway, these limited passenger services are only available for outbound flights from Dubai, and will facilitate residents and visitors who wish to return home.

On the Emirates website, the airline states that “Only citizens of the destination country and those who meet the entry requirements will be allowed to board.”

Emirates also advises that there are additional restrictions in place for these flights. Online check-in and seat selection isn’t available, and cabin baggage won’t be accepted (although you can bring a laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items).

For the safety of everyone travelling, passengers must wear a mask at the airport and onboard the plane, and meal services will be modified to reduce contact.

On April 6, Emirates launched the first of its repatriation flights, with four weekly services to London Heathrow, and three weekly services to Paris, Frankfurt, Brussels and Zurich.

Emirates also announced that it would begin flying UAE nationals home on the return flights for free.

With the start of limited passenger services from Dubai next week, Emirates will bring UAE nationals home for free on all flights. UAE nationals currently stranded overseas can contact their closest UAE embassy for assistance. Emirates stands with the UAE. pic.twitter.com/EDz9EyfUhV — Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 3, 2020

You can book a seat on one of Emirates’ repatriation flights via emirates.com or through your travel agent.

Emirates notes that passengers must comply with the entry requirements of their home country, so reach out to local authorities before making your booking.