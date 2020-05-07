It’s time to get up and get moving…

If you’ve been feeling a little sluggish of late, Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has created an activation that’s perfect to get you moving again. The Ramadan 5K challenge follows the success of DSC’s recent indoor marathon.

The Ramadan 5K challenge is open to anyone in the UAE over the age of 16, all you need to do is register online to take part. The virtual challenge gives members access to a free 21-day training plan to get you in tip top shape for the 5K virtual run on Friday May 15.

The training plan includes body conditioning sessions, cardio training, yoga classes via live Zoom workouts. All you need to do to take part is link your Zoom account to your profile when you register for the challenge.

Live sessions will earn you points, which can be redeemed against prizes from Asics. If you’ve missed a session (or two), you’ll be able to find the details for the class online, and even submit a video of your workout to collect your points.

The 5K run won’t be a race, so you won’t be able to ‘win’ with the fastest time, however everyone will receive a participation medal. Participants who attend between 80 and 100 per cent of the training sessions will receive an Asics gym bag or water bottle.

To understand more about the benefits of exercising during lockdown, check out Dubai Sports Council’s help video below.