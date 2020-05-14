Where to find Abu Dhabi’s best take-away and delivery iftar options…

With the weekend approaching, it’s time for a round-up of the capital’s best take-away and delivery iftar options.

Saadiyat Rotana

Featuring a big selection of Middle Eastern delicacies, The Market at Saadiyat Rotana iftar packages include dates, choice of soup, hot and cold mezze, main course, dessert and a Ramadan-themed beverage. Rotana Rewards Exclusive will receive an exclusive 25 per cent off on the Iftar menu (minimum order for delivery AED 100 after discount).

To place an order, please call (02) 697 0120

Grand Millennium Al Wahda

Iftar-to-go packages at Grand Millennium Al Wahda include signature dishes, hot and cold appetizers, drinks and desserts with a starting price of Dhs380 for 2 people. Big family? No problem, groups for six can get theirs for Dhs1140 or for Dhs1520 eight.

Call (02) 495 3968 to order.

Rayhaan by Rotana

Khalidiya Palace at Rayhaan by Rotana, is offering diners to create their own family iftar box – for a flexible fast-breaking. Choose from traditional and international starters (Dhs70 for 3), soups (Dhs20), mixed grills (from Dhs43), majboos (from Dhs45), biryani and a range of desert (Dhs29).

Orders from 15:00 and delivery up to 19:30 daily (closed 19:30). Call (050) 6423129, (02) 6570225 or order on Zomato.

Kcal

Celebrity Chef Hala Ayash from MBC’s Sabah Al Khair Ya Arab has been in the Kcal kitchen helping them put together a delicious, nutritious and healthy Ramadan menu. Diners can choose a soup, side and dessert to enjoy with one of the limited edition mains, for just Dhs69.

Order on kcallife.com,

Coya

Enjoy a Latin-flavoured iftar with Peruvian cuisine connoisseurs, Coya. Their Ramadan offering takes the form of a set menu, which gives you datiles sukkari, edamame, a choice of soup, appetiser, main and dessert for Dhs199. You’ll find items like shiitake maki; sea bass, rice, lime and chilli; corn-fed chicken with aji panca; beef ribs; pumpkin and ricotta quinoa and passion fruit tortell de nata maracuya.

Order on Deliveroo.ae,

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Abu Dhabi’s beautiful Fairmont property isn’t currently delivering, but you can order and collect their special iftar meal from the hotel’s lobby. Their special menu includes dates of course, hot and cold mezzeh, lamb ouzi, and more. Available to pick up daily between 5pm and 9pm.

From Dhs175. WhatsApp or SMS: (056) 5024999 to order.

Shabby Chic Cafe

This popular cafe is offering a trio of iftar specials. Choose from beef stew, Thai chicken curry or vegetable red Thai curry, and get a side of rice and fattoush salad. They’re currently offering a discount on the deals, get the beef for Dhs56.25, the chicken for Dhs50.25 and the veggie option for Dhs48.

Order on deliveroo.ae

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi will deliver an iftar meal to your door for Dhs199 for two people. The menu features dishes such as lamb harira soup, hot and cold Arabic mezze while your main courses includes Lebanese stuffed zucchini and stuffed grape leaves, plus chicken biryani and vegetable stew. To end the meal, there’s strawberry tartlet and hazelnut cake.

Dhs199 per couple. Available on Deliveroo, rosewoodhotels.com

Beach Rotana

A special iftar menu curated by Chef Abu Halaband which can be enjoyed at home for just Dhs95 per person. The menu includes traditional favourites from Al Shorfa Lounge. Head to the website for the daily changing menu. You can also order cold and hot mezze for an additional Dhs25 per dish. Get them to deliver to you for a minimum order for Dhs200, or opt for take away.

Available until May 23. Tel: (02) 6979027. rotanatimes.com/beachrotana

Emirates Palace

Emirates Palace is delivering gourmet meals during Ramadan this year featuring delights from the Middle East and beyond. On the menu you’ll find favourites such as lentil soup, hot and cold mezzeh, Arabic mix grills and sweet dishes like date pudding and Om Ali to end your meal.

Delivery available daily from 5pm to 9pm during Ramadan, order on (02) 690 7999 or email restaurants@emiratespalace.ae

LPM Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi

LPM Restaurant & Bar set iftar menu features a choice of mocktails, soup, two starters, a main course and a dessert. Signature dishes on the menu include burrata, lamp chops and cheesecake. To help break your fast, LPM will send over an assortment of dates along with your meal in a canvas tote bag which has been lovingly hand painted by the LPM team. Dhs290 (minimum order of two people), available from 5pm to 7.30pm on Deliveroo, lpmrestaurants.com/abu-dhabi

Edition

This luxury five-star hotel is offering take-away a la carte and set menu iftar deals for the capital’s fine food fans. There’s traditional hot and cold mezzeh (including baba ganoush, vine leaves, flatbread, moutabel, lamb sambousek, musakhan and kebbeh); lamb and lentil soup; all-frill mixed grills; and classic mains (such as lamb ouzi, fish harra and rubiyan salona with saffron rice). The set menus are Dhs160 for one person, Dhs280 for two and Dhs350 for three.

Order over the phone or by WhatsApp on (056) 6836968.

99 Sushi

You might have 99 problems, but getting a delicious and nutritious Japanese-flavoured iftar in Abu Dhabi is certainly not one. 99 Sushi Bar will be delivering their nine-course sushi iftar selection throughout the Holy Month. Options include capumiso soup, king crab au gratin and turbot flambé nigiri are available daily between sunset and 11pm.

Order through Zomato, or direct via WhatsApp on (02) 672333.

Li Beirut at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers

Priced at a very reasonable Dhs195 for two people, the ‘An Iftar to Savour’ menu includes traditional favourites such as fish sayadieh and lamb ouzzi, served alongside Arabian mezzah, salads and soup. The restaurant will be offering a delivery service through Deliveroo, which also includes the option of a Dhs150 Suhoor package for two people.

Iftar betwen 5pm and 9pm, Suhoor between 9pm and 3am, order on Deliveroo.ae

Radisson Blu Corniche

Struggling to get a majority vote on what type of food to order for iftar? Radisson Blu has got you. They have four different culinary themes to order from. Their special menu includes Ramadan juices, salads, hot mezzeh, chicken biryani and a fruit salad for Dhs99 per person. Their Asian menu serves up juice, Thai beef salad; vegetable spring rolls and samosas; sweetcorn chicken soup; a choice of butter chicken, biriyani or Thai fish curry; and a choice of dessert for Dhs125 per person. The international menu comes in at Dhs149 and in addition to European salads, mezzeh and soups, offers steak, chicken or salmon as well as chocolate cake for dessert. Also for Dhs149, the Arabian iftar allows you to order a mixed grill main as part of your comprehensive fast-breaking package.

Order on tel: (02) 6924247, 24 hours in advance to pick up from hotel lobby.

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan

This hotel is offering up a great value iftar option. Dhs80 per person (or Dhs280 for four), gets you access to their take-away deal which includes soup, salad, main course, dessert and juice.

Call (050) 8983698 to order and pick up between 4pm and 6pm from the hotel lobby.

Zaatar w Zeit

This Arabian food specialist has a healthy stock of tasty iftar and suhoor options. They’re offering a special combo for the Holy Month which includes a wrap, soup, side salad and fries. Insider tip: You can also win a free dessert or 25 perc cent discount on the total bill when ordering direct with the brand.

Use the mobile app (Apple and Android), online at orderzwz.com or call (600) 522231

Images: provided/Instagram