Dubai brunches have been a topic of conversation for different reasons over the last few weeks. Instead of discussing where to go, who has the best deal and what you’ll be wearing, there’s only been one question. When are they coming back?

If this thought has entered your mind, wonder no more as we’re here to deliver some good news. As restaurants were granted the permission to serve alcohol with food, the announcements begin to flood in that Dubai brunches were back on track.

It’s worth noting that all brunches will be table service (no buffet) with social distancing measures in place. A maximum of four guests are permitted per table and can stay for a maximum of three hours.

Here are the brunches taking place in Dubai this weekend.

Zuma

Zuma’s popular brunch is back every Friday and Saturday between 12pm and 4pm, however guests can stay for a maximum of three hours as per government regulations. Guests will be treated to an array of delicious fine-dining Japanese food as well as a drinks package.

Zuma, DIFC, Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 wine, beer and prosecco, Dhs595 with champagne. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com/dubai

STK JBR

Double Dare to Brunch is returning this Friday at STK JBR, in Rixos Premium Hotel. Choose to brunch between 2pm and 5pm or 7pm and 10pm every Friday. There’s a set menu which of course includes steak, as well as a vegetarian option.

STK, Rixos Premium, JBR, Friday, 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm, Dhs400 soft drinks, Dhs600 house drinks, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (04) 323 0061. stksteakhouse.com

La Cantine

If you’d rather go for brunch on Saturday, La Cantine is the one for you. The selection offers mostly breakfast dishes, meaning you don’t need to skip on the most important meal of the day. Drinks options even include Pimm’s and Mimosas.

La Cantine, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Saturdays, noon to 4pm, Dhs265 soft drinks, Dhs400 with wine and beer, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (04) 3527 105. lacantine.ae

Jumeirah Al Naseem

At Jumeriah Al Naseem, brunch is also served and you will be spoilt for choice with three top restaurants – Kayto, Summersalt and Rockfish. Brunch at one of these eateries will cost you Dhs395 with soft drinks and Dhs495 with alcoholic beverages.