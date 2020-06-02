Treat your pet with accessories, grooming, treats and toys…

Many pet owners would agree that when you have a furry-friend, they’re not just an animal, but become a bone-aide part of the family. If you love treating your furriest family members, then you need to check out Pretty Paws boutique in the UAE.

The boutique is all about making your pets look their best, offering a range of services, from grooming to accessories, dog and cat treats, toys and everything in between. Grooming starts from Dhs120 for a basic package, going up to Dhs350 for the full package for larger dogs.

If you love dressing up your pet, then this is the place to come to, as Pretty Paws stocks a range of unique pet clothing by Parisian Pet. T-shirts, tuxedos, dresses, pajamas and bandanas are all waiting for you to help your pet be the coolest on the block.

Can’t let your pet’s birthday pass by without a celebration? Pretty Paws has you covered with everything to make a pet birthday party perfect, including puppy cake mix, puppy ice cream mix, pet birthday decorations, birthday clothing and birthday toys.

Do you like to feed your pet the best quality products? You can get them all here, as the boutique sources USDA Bully Sticks chews and jerky for dogs of all sizes. Luxury toys such as Chewy Vuitton, Sniffany, Hairmes, and PetLondon are also available.

For when you’re out and about, Pretty Paws is an exclusive supplier of Sense-astion no pull harnesses recommended by all dog trainers, as well as a wide range of Gooby top quality harnesses and leashes and adventure gear and cooling jackets.

ZippyPaws toys and accessories are exclusively sourced from California, so if you’re going to treat your pets, you might as well do it right. If you are getting your pet groomed, you can relax in a comfortable seating area, whilst sipping on freshly brewed Italian coffee whilst you wait.

The Pretty Paws team is certiﬁed by the Professional Pet Groomers Association of the Middle East and The Canine First Aid Company – UK. No animals are sold at the boutique.

Pretty Paws, Saratoga Complex, Al Barsha 1, Street 22, Dubai, open 8am to 9pm daily. prettypaws.me @prettypawsdubai

Images: Supplied