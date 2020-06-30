UAE petrol prices have remained unchanged since April…

In welcome news for UAE motorists, the price of petrol will remain the same for the month of July.

UAE fuel prices have held steady since April, at Dhs1.91 per litre for Super98; Dhs1.80 for Special 95, and Dhs2.06 for diesel.

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

July fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. #InspiringEnergy

إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر يوليو وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/lTR7m0wUfX — ENOC (@enoc_official) June 30, 2020

It comes at a time when we’re spending more time on the road, as offices reopen and restrictions ease across the UAE.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

SUPER 98 PRICES SO FAR FOR 2020:

January: Dhs2.24

February: Dhs2.24

March: Dhs2.16

April: Dhs1.91

May: Dhs1.91

June: Dhs1.91

