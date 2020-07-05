Five cheat codes to help you win at life this week…

We’ve got a quintuple of Abu Dhabi life wins lined up for you this week, all you have to do is,’do them’

Sunday, July 19

Enjoy a dim sum degustation menu at Shang Palace

Whether boiled, steamed or fried we’ve always got space for dumplings inside. And Shang Palace in Abu Dhabi has a pair of dim sum deals running Sunday through Thursday. Their noon to 3pm unlimited dim sum lunch is just Dhs123, or you can try a curated selection of dumplings as part of the dim sum tasting menu for just dhs75.

Shang Palace, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, deals available from Dhs75, noon to 3pm Sun to Thu. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Monday, July 20

Dig into a full-Afghan as part of the What’s On Big Brekkie Adventures

Afghanistan sits at a crossroads between ancient civilisations. Its diverse cultural heritage can be enjoyed today in examples of its ceramic art, poetry, music and, of course, cuisine. Nolu’s is a proud ambassador of these culinary traditions, fusing secret Afghan family recipes with contemporary Cali flair, all presented in a chic, modern environment. The Afghani breakfast includes sunny-side-up eggs, cooked in a skillet with tomatoes, onions and coriander, served with potatoes, veggies, cheese and a pot of traditional tea.

Nolu’s, The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, breakfast available 9am to noon, Dhs79. Tel: (800) 66587. @nolusrestaurant

The most refined new offer you’ll find in Abu Dhabi this week

Starting today, the popular afternoon tea at Central Grounds is back on the menu. And it’s just Dhs110 for two people. The high tea comes with a tiered tray of dainty degustation, including freshly prepped sandwiches, scones and pastries. Served between 1pm and 5pm, Sundays to Thursdays, both sweet and savoury cravings are catered for, as are many coffee and tea preferences.

Central Grounds, Marriott Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, Sun to Thu 1pm to 5pm, Dhs110 for two. Tel: (02) 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Tuesday, July 21

Check out this literarily amazing deal

This venue pays tribute to both well-crafted tales and cocktails. Sit amongst the tomes and indulge in tantalising tipples. Follow the white rabbit with two hours of literarture-inspired cocktails between 4pm and 7pm, daily for just Dhs150 person.

Library Bar, Edition Hotel, Al Bateen Marina, Open from 1pm to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 208 0000

Wednesday, July 22

Spend money on sales not trails this summer

Like Dubai’s own Summer Surprises, ‘Unbox Amazing’ is a huge summer retail campaign across 3,500 retail outlets in Abu Dhabi. In addition to brand discounts of up to 80 per cent in a wide range of malls, there are some incredible shop and win opportunities from using your visa card. You can find a full list of participating malls in our Unbox Amazing story.

July 2 to August 31

Images: Provided/Getty