Launching tomorrow…

Like Dubai’s own Summer Surprises, ‘Unbox Amazing’ is a huge summer retail campaign across 3,500 retail outlets in Abu Dhabi.

It’s the tag-popin’ brainchild of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT).

In addition to brand discounts of up to 80 per cent in a wide range of malls, there are some incredible shop and win opportunities with Visa.

Between July 2 and August 31, those spending over Dhs200 via visa payment options from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank, will be entered into periodical prize draws for items like Mercedes Benz cars and the cutting-edge tech products from Sharaf DG.

Participating malls include Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, City Center Masdar, Deerfields, Fotouh Al Khair, Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Ruwais Mall, World Trade Centre Mall and Yas Mall.

Stay tuned for upcoming promotions and discount details.

Images: Provided