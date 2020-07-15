The award-winning fine-dining brunch returns…

Bubbalicious has earned a place in the UAE’s brunching hall of fame. Mastering that all-important trifactor of great food and drink, strong entertainment and outstanding service.

Following a brief vacation, it’s now back at its Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa home. And with packages starting at Dhs195, we’re already getting that bubbly feeling.

3 of 12

It’s an international round-up of cuisine, so there’s plenty for even the most particular of palates to fall in love with.

From the sea find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations; roast carvery and grill selections; gourmet garden-plucked salads; and dietary requirement-compliant options.

You might also like 15 Abu Dhabi brunches to try this weekend

It also features one of the more extravagant cheese spreads of the Abu Dhabi dining scene.

Those with one unashamedly cocked at the sweet section won’t be disappointed either. The Wonkeresque dessert station is piled high with homemade chocolates, sweets, cakes, made-to-order crepes, ice cream and sorbets.

Big vibes are further struck with fancy signature drink stations and an ambient soundtrack.

Because of limited space, advance booking is absolutely essential.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft package, Dhs350 for house, Dhs595 for French bubbles package. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Images: Provided