One more to add to the ever-growing list…

Mark next Monday in your calendars as on July 27, a new ladies’ night comes to town. Running every week from 6pm to 10pm, girls can enjoy three drinks and a platter of fine Asian cuisine for Dhs150.

The location is ultra cool new Japanese inspired spot, Hanami, found in Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. The nighttime spot boasts panoramic views of the Palm, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah, making it the ultimate sunset spot.

Called ‘Spirited Away’, the new ladies’ night is for Dubai’s fun-loving foodies, offering a feast of Asian cuisine. Included in your platter will be a range of tasty bitesize dishes that should pair perfectly with your complimentary drinks.

On the set menu you’ll find all of the following: salted, spicy or charcoal grilled edamame, suzuki carpaccio or kaiso salad, prawn or vegetable gyoza, takoyaki or grilled eggplant, avocado tempura, salmon avocado or vegetable maki, chicken or zucchini skewers.

For the drinks you can choose between strawberry bellini, peach bellini, gin fizz, and shinagawa, or a glass of red, white or rosé wine.

If you’re not aware, the name ‘Spirited Away’ refers to a popular Japanese animation which is centered around a strong female lead. It’s the highest grossing film in Japanese history, and easy to see why it provided inspiration for the new night.

For more information of to reserve your table email hanami.andazdubaithepalm@andaz.com.

Hanami, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 581 4037. @hanamidxb

Images: Provided