We’re now in the peak of the UAE summer, which means temperatures are soaring and we’re all seeking shelter indoors. If you’re looking for a fun new attraction, and a way to keep the little (and big) ones entertained, we’ve got just the thing.

If you head to BurJuman this summer, you can step into a fun new world, as there is now a huge 18-metre long indoor maze for you to explore. Bring your sense of direction as you encounter twists and turns, in a quest to reach the picture-worthy treehouse in the middle.

Along the way, there will be plenty of photo opportunities so make sure you’re wearing your best smiles. The maze is up as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) campaign. You’re invited to explore, with more photo opportunities, great shopping deals and food and beverages.

When you shop at BurJuman between July 9 and August 29, 2020, for every Dhs200 you spend, you’ll be entered into a digital raffle. The lucky winner will bag a luxury car or other prizes. You’ll find cool photo booths around the mall, with themes including Telephone Booth, Into the Blue and the Golden Frame.

If you’d like to be in with a chance to win vouchers to spend in participating BurJuman retailers, make sure to snap some pictures in the photo booths and Maze, upload on Instagram tagging @itsburjuman and #AMAZEINGBurJuman.

All the activities such as the photo booths and maze are free for you to come and enjoy.

For the fashionistas, make sure you don’t miss the amazing BurJuman fashion walkway in the mall’s south wing. Brands include: Les Hommes, Thomas Sabo, Charles Jourdan, Rodolfo Zengarini, John Richmond, Gaudi, Cerruti 1881 and Souvenir.

Organizers have put strict safety guidelines in place and of the activities comply with all safety guidelines which have been approved by the Dubai Municipality.

BurJuman, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Al Mankhool, Dubai, maze open 2pm to 10pm daily until August 26, photo booths open until August 29, 2020. Tel: (04) 352 0222. burjuman.com

