Another sign that the world is returning to normal…

Passengers will soon have more destinations to travel to via Emirates later this month and in August. The UAE’s national airline has announced four additional cities for passenger travel, within the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe.

This takes Emirates’ passenger network to 62 destinations, which are all operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. The first of the new flights begins tomorrow, Friday July 17, flying to Tehran and back.

From July 25 the airline will also be re-adding Guangzhou to its list of destinations, making it easier for passengers to reach a variety of destinations in Asia.

In August, the first two destinations have been revealed as Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Oslo, Norway starting from August 1 and August 4 respectively.

Travel guidelines for Dubai residents

According to the Emirates website, all Dubai residents must apply for approval to return to Dubai, “whether you are returning after the travel restrictions or you want to fly out of Dubai and return.”

Apply for GDRFA approval to return prior to booking your flights, and bring a copy of the approval email with you.

Print out and complete this health declaration form and quarantine undertaking form. Hand these over to Dubai Health Authority staff on your arrival at Dubai.

Take a PCR (Covid-19) test in a certified lab overseas or upon arrival in Dubai. Remain in your residence until you get the results. If you test positive, you’ll have to be quarantined, either in your home or an approved hotel.

You do not need to take a test when leaving Dubai, unless it is required by your destination.

Download the Covid-19 – DXB Smart App, available for iOS and Android.

When checking in for your flight, declare whether you have health insurance that will cover any costs for treatment or quarantine.

emirates.com