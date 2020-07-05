If you’re heading to Abu Dhabi to fly, you’ll need proof of a negative Covid-19 test…

UAE Residents currently outside of Abu Dhabi, that are travelling into the emirate to fly will need to show a negative Covid-19 test certificate at road checkpoints.

Entry into Abu Dhabi must be made within 48 hours of receiving the test results.

If you’re travelling into Abu Dhabi from another Emirate, a negative COVID-19 test from the past 48 hours must be presented to enter. pic.twitter.com/MBTvF2FxTy — Etihad Airways (@etihad) July 3, 2020

How to get those tests

If you do need to travel to Abu Dhabi for a flight, or for any other reason, we’ve put together a handy guide on what is, and what is not, required.

It has information on who’s affected, what tests are accepted and how to go about booking those tests.

Tests must be conducted by “healthcare centres affiliated with the National Screening Programme”. A good way to start the process is by downloading and registering with the Alhosn app, and following the steps on there.

Alternatively, you can call and book a test with one of the many Seha screening centres across the UAE, on (800) 50. The Seha app also allows you to check and book appointments.

Finally, you can call the Estijaba helpline on (800) 1717 and Dubai residents can also book via the DHA on (800) 342.

Oh, the places you’ll go…

Etihad is travelling to 40 different destinations in July, servicing hubs in Europe, the Middle East, Indin Ocean, Asia, Australasia and North America.

We recently put together a holiday guide of 13 potential leisure destinations for UAE residents.

And a handy checklist on things you’ll need to consider before you take that outbound flight.

Images: Getty/Unsplash