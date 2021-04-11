Vaccinated or not, here are the latest regulations on travel from Dubai…

With international travel opening up for Dubai residents around the world, we take a look at exactly which countries are currently open to UAE citizens and residents.

As this situation is constantly evolving and governments are frequently updating their travel guidelines, please be sure to check with local authorities for the most up-to-date details before making any bookings.

Costa Rica

You can travel to Costa Rica without a PCR test, you only need to complete a digital health pass, and ensure you have adequate travel insurance, should you need to quarantine or receive medical care.

Cyprus

Cyprus has introduced a traffic light system for countries visiting the laid-back Mediterranean isle .The UAE is listed as a red country, meaning residents will need to apply for a Cyprus Flight Pass, as well as present a negative PCR test taken within the 72 hours before their arrival. According to the website, you’ll also have to complete a health declaration form and another PCR test on arrival, but you won’t need to quarantine.

Egypt

Egypt has opened its main seaside resorts to all tourists in areas including southern Sinai, where the resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Dahab are located, Red Sea province, home to the Hurghada and Marsa Alam resorts, and Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean. If you’re travelling to Egypt, you will need to take a COVID‑19 PCR test and submit a health declaration form before arrival.

Georgia

Travellers from the UAE can visit Georgia with a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arrival. You’ll need to take another one on the third day of your trip, but those who have received both doses of the vaccine will not need to take either test.

Greece

Currently Greece is open to UAE citizens and permanent residents however they must remain in isolation for seven days (or the entire visit if less than seven days). You’ll also need to show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the visit, plus take a rapid test on arrival (if visiting Athens) and fill out a passenger locator form at least 24 hours before your flight. However, it looks like from May 14, Greece will loosen these restrictions.

Iceland

As of April 9, Iceland is open to fully vaccinated travellers, provided that they undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival. On May 1, Iceland will review this policy and is likely to introduce a traffic light system for countries. According to VistIceland.com, passengers from low-risk countries will be exempt from quarantine and a second screening if they can provide proof of a negative PCR test prior to departure.

The Maldives

The Maldives has been welcoming international travellers since July 2020. Passengers must take a PCR test no more than 96 hours before departure, and you’ll need another one to come back.

Malta

As of March 29, Malta has placed the UAE on its amber list, meaning you will need to present a negative PCR test done within previous 72 hours. If you can’t offer a PCR test, you’ll be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Serbia

All Covid-19-related travel restrictions have been lifted in Serbia – and you no longer need to show proof of a negative PCR test to enter the country (however one is required to fly from Dubai). Shopping malls, restaurants and some tourist attractions have reopened in capital Belgrade and across the country.

Seychelles

Seychelles reopened to international travellers on March 25, all you need to do is present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure, and complete a health declaration form before travelling.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has welcomed back tourists, however you will need to remain in a government-approved hotel. Upon arrival, travellers will need to present a negative Covid-19 test that’s been taken within the past 96 hours. They’ll be retested at the airport, and undergo another at the hotel on the seventh day of your visit. All visitors must apply for a visa in advance online, and can only book approved hotels.

Tanzania (and Zanzibar)

Visitors to Tanzania will only need a PCR test to travel if their airline requires it, however you’ll need one to come back to Dubai. To enter Tanzania, you’ll just need to complete a Traveller Surveillance Form before arrival at Dar es Salaam and may be subject to screening on arrival.

Tunisia

The North African nation is allowing all travellers, provided that they complete a Health Declaration form before departure. You must also have must have a printed negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued in the previous 72 hours. You’ll need to isolate for 48 hours and then take another PCR test at your own expense.

Turkey

Turkey is open to travellers from the UAE, bring your PCR test valid as of 72 hours, plus you’ll need to fill in the passenger information form upon arrival.

Images: Unsplash