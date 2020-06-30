The updated schedule includes flights to India, Jordan and the Maldives…

Etihad Airways has announced a further 15 destinations for its flight schedule, taking the total number to 40. From July 16, the new flights will include inbound and outbound journeys to cities in Europe, Middle East and Asia. This includes seven destinations in India alone.

The list of new destinations starts with Amman in Jordan and also includes Cairo in Egypt. Further afield Abu Dhabi’s airline also plans to start flights to the Male in the Maldives (island escape, anyone?). Or if Europe is on your travel bucket list, there’s flights to Manchester, England; Dusseldorf and Munich, Germany; Belgrade, Serbia and Istanbul in Turkey.

In India, passengers will soon be able to fly to Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Delhi. Etihad’s online check-in service has now been resumed so passengers can check themselves in up to 30 hours before their flight.

The news comes as Abu Dhabi loosens the grip on its tight movement restrictions. The capital announced that residents can enter the emirate provided that they show a recent negative Covid-19 test. However reports suggest that this does not include outbound travellers, who can enter freely upon proof of a flight from Abu Dhabi airport.

Etihad recently announced 29 destinations which will be flying between July 1 and July 15. The airline promises it will ‘continue to work closely with the UAE Government and global aviation authorities to increase our network in the future’.

Abu Dhabi airport remains a strong transfer destination to help connect passengers with their loved ones on the other side of the world. Etihad says its updating its flight schedule as regularly as it can to ‘make sure you stay connected’.

