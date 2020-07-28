Sponsored: Wecashanycar cuts the hassle out of selling your car…

If you’ve ever tried to sell any item privately on the secondhand market, you’ll know that it can be exhausting.

Making your way through rounds of “Best price”? “Last price”? Missed viewing appointments and hugely undercut offers, only to end up back at square one.

Fortunately, there is an alternative. Wecashanycar offers a fast, reliable, hassle-free service across multiple convenient locations, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and they buy cars on the spot.

All without having to field hundreds of phone calls from potential buyers.

Why choose Wecashanycar to sell your car

It all starts with a free, no-obligation, car valuation. It literally costs nothing to hear what they have to say.

They’re all about offering you the right deal. They use their extensive network of car professionals and dealers to find you the best price for your car.

The service is quick. Really quick. And as soon as you sign off on the sale, there’s instant payment.

They’re trust-worthy. They use industry experts to evaluate vehicles based on a transparent checkpoint structure.

No car-ownership handover headaches — wecashanycar handles the whole car-ownership process on your behalf. Thankfully this includes dealing with both fine and finance clearance.

With all that time saved, you’re free to spend it doing things you actually want to do. And if you’re stuck for inspiration, What’s On offers daily suggestions for the best indoor and outdoor activities in the UAE.

And for those selling up before they move on to adventures in other parts of the world, wecashanycar offers more than just quick sales and fair prices. It brings peace of mind, reliability and concrete reassurance during a time that can otherwise be fairly stressful.

One of the company’s founders, Nasrullah Chaudhry said “We created Wecashanycar with the aim of helping people to sell their used cars in an easy and straight forward way. We felt like we could simplify the car selling process by getting rid of the hassle of finding the right buyer.”

The company’s other founder, Faiyaz Chand explains “We’ve been in the industry for over six years and are proud to say that we have been able to help thousands of people over the years. We will continue our commitment to providing a reliable, trustworthy service.”

Where you’ll find them

Al Quoz

Behind RTA Al Barsha, Near Gold & Diamond Park, Al Quoz, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 9am to 9pm.

Al Mamzar

Inside AG Cars Testing Centre, near Century Mall, Al Mamzar, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 9am to 8pm.

Mussafah (Abu Dhabi)

Behind the ADNOC Vehicle Inspection Centre, near Ahaliya Hospital, Abu Dhabi, Saturday to Thursday 10am to 7pm.

Mushrif (Abu Dhabi)

Inside Registration & Insurance Building at the Abu Dhabi Licensing Department opposite Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi. Saturday to Thursday 10am to 7pm

For more information, or to sell your car today visit the wecashanycar.com website, call 800 WECASH (932274) or get them on WhatsApp at (052) 407 8810.

Images: Provided