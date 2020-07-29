Sponsored: It’s all about the staycays at BM Hotels and Resorts in Ras Al Khaimah…

Staycation season is here, and if you’re looking for a place with competitive rates where you can either enjoy a range of watersports, or simply lie back and enjoy unlimited everything, allow us to point you in the right direction.

BM Hotels and Resorts has two venues under its umbrella brand: BM Beach Hotel and BM Beach Resort, but all the following staycation deals are available at both locations, so pick whichever feels right for you…

RAK Roadtrip All-Inclusive (from Dhs349 per family of four)

Probably one of the most competitively-priced all-inclusive stays in the UAE, you’ll enjoy:

Unlimited selected house and soft drinks including cocktails and mocktails at all the resorts’ bars from 11am to 11pm on the day of check in.

A set menu or buffet (subject to hotel decision) at the all-day dining restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner

10-minute kayaking and 10-minute stand-up paddle boarding

Pool and beach access

The offer includes a stay for two adults and two children (below 6 years)

Please review all terms and conditions here.

**To book, call 800 5700 and quote WHATSON**

Summer Splash Adventure (from Dhs229 per family of four)

A great option if you want to pair your staycation with a trip to a waterpark. You’ll enjoy:

Two Dreamland Aqua Park tickets

A set menu or buffet (subject to hotel decision) at the all-day dining restaurant for breakfast

10-minute kayaking and 10-minute stand-up paddle boarding

Pool and beach access

The offer includes a stay for two adults and two children (below 6 years)

Please review all terms and conditions here.

Jais Flight Adventure Staycation (from Dhs479 per family of four)

For a staycay with a difference, suit-up and take on the World’s Longest Zipline– Jebel Jais Flight when you stay with BM Hotels and Resorts, Ras Al Khaimah. Cross over the sky and beautiful scenery of the Jebel Jais mountain at speeds over 120kph while experiencing the freedom of flying before heading back to the hotel to enjoy the resorts’ facilities. The offer includes a stay for two adults and two children (below 6 years) and two tickets to the Jebel Jais Flight experience.

Please review all terms and conditions here.

To book, call 800 5700 and quote WHATSON. For more staycation offers available this summer, visit binmajid.com/deals