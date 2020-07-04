The change of rules is in effect now…

Last week we got the very welcome news that some of the capital’s public beaches and parks would be reopening.

Along with great access to wide-open spaces, came great responsibilities. These included having to book a visit slot through the DMT’s smart hub (Department of Municipality and Transport), wearing masks at all times, social distancing, consenting to temperature checks AND, being able to show a negative Covid-19 certificate.

Update (July 3, 2020)

Yesterday Abu Dhabi Media Office announced an important update for the requirements of entry to Abu Dhabi parks and beaches.

Effective immediately, you will no longer have to show proof of a Covid-19 negative test result to gain access to those parks and beaches that have reopened.

Showing a negative COVID-19 test result is no longer required to access re-opened public beaches and parks in #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/4kCgqktUSJ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 3, 2020

Important

The requirements to book a slot for your trip, to observe social distance and wear masks, remain in place.

Back open for beachness

Those currently open public beaches are: Corniche beach, Al Hudayriat beach and Al Marfa Public Beach in Al Dhafra.

Parks that have reopened so far are: Umm Al Emarat Park and Khalifa Park, Al Sulaimi Park in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed Public Park in Al Dhafra.

The Great Outsiders

Coming into Abu Dhabi from Dubai and other emirates still requires a Covid-19 negative certificate (from within 48 hours of the time of entry).

Images: Getty/Instagram