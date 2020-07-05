Win! Dhs500 to spend at Malak Al Tawook
Popular Lebanese fast- food chain, Malak Al Tawook (@malakaltawoukuae), famous for its delicious tawouk sandwiches is giving away a Dhs500 voucher to spend at any branches. Founded in 1996, it has now over 40 branches in Lebanon and three in Dubai on Hessa Street, Motor City and Business Bay. Be sure to try the new BBQ and buffalo chicken wings.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before July 31, 2020 at 5pm
Usual terms and conditions apply.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2020 at 5pm
