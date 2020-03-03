A new budget airline will be taking off from the capital later this year…

Some good news for travellers has just landed: a new low-cost airline is launching in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADDH) and Wizz Air Holdings have finalised an agreement to bring Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to life.

Wallet-friendly air tickets are great news for the wander hungry, and with a proposed route map that will include destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, there are a few bucket-list destinations that will become more affordable ticks.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has now applied for the Air Operator Certificate and Operating License from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.

So with a fair wind, there should be a runway slot for the airline in the second half of 2020, bringing with it new job opportunities as well as more tourists into the city.

Tourism is already a growth industry in the capital, as Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADDH, pointed out:

“Last year the emirate achieved a record high of 11.35 million visitors and a key driver for this is the connectivity that enables people to visit Abu Dhabi easily and affordably.”

Affordable fares and increase hub traffic should only improve on this trend.

Jozsef Varadi, CEO of Wizz Air Holdings, said “we aim to stimulate traffic by creating demand to the benefit of growing Abu Dhabi’s touristic and economic diversity. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient fleet.”

Dubai’s own low-cost carrier, FlyDubai currently flies to over 90 destinations in the MENA region, Europe and beyond.

It’s a product that’s significantly grown tourism outside of the UAE (for example Georgia and East Africa) and enabled better access for business and leisure travellers into Dubai.

Images: WAM/Unsplash