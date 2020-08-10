Mama Umami will be replacing the much-loved Morimoto on August 18…

Fans of Japanese cuisine will have no doubt paid a visit to the popular Morimoto restaurant located atop Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel. Known for having one of the best views in the city, the space is about to be occupied with a brand new concept – Mama Umami.

Taking a slightly alternative approach to Japanese cuisine, Mama Umami will be blended with Latin American influence. Opening on August 18, the new spot promises ‘a truly unique experience, with food to be shared, drinks to excite and an atmosphere to adore’.

With an izayaka dining style and Latin-American twist, Mama Umami’s menu certainly stands out. Executive Chef Carlos Rodriguez has split it into nine categories, devised to offer the ultimate in flavour and texture in order to unlock ‘umami taste’.

You can expect a combination of hot and cold dishes, from nippy nippon (cold), hotto mami (hot), lo crudo (raw) and tempura y frita (fried) to carbon de japon (grilled), La Mami Umami (signature), sushi/sashimi, maki, and sweet wasabi.

Of course the venue’s wow-worthy terrace will also be re-opening, for guests to enjoy the incredible Downtown Dubai views during the cooler months. The bar and lounge will also be up and running to offer a unique selection of hand-crafted cocktails.

Mama Umami, Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel, Downtown Dubai, opening daily 6pm to 1am, from August 18. Tel: (04) 512 5555. renaissancedubailife.com

Images: Provided