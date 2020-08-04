Sponsored column: Animals in Distress is a new What’s On column profiling the amazing animal shelters, veterinary clinics, carers and passionate team at Royal Canin UAE working together to save the lives of stray animals in the UAE. Every month, Royal Canin UAE has pledged to cover the costs of vet bills for select animals in need. These are their stories…

A painful discovery

Toots was found on the streets of Ajman in June after a concerned citizen spotted her and rang up Stray Dogs Centre UAQ for help. Living as a stray on the streets is hard enough, but imagine trying and make it in the peak of summer time in the UAE with limited access to food and water. With no time to spare, the volunteers at Stray Dogs Centre UAQ rushed to the location.

She was discovered with a large lump behind her left foreleg, which made it difficult for her to walk. With the added on risk of a heat stroke and dehydration, saving Toots quickly became a race against time.

First assessments

After the team finally caught Toots, she was rushed to Vet24 in Ras Al Khaimah for assessment including a blood analysis. The reports revealed that she had an elevated white blood cell count and was suffering with anaemia. Fortunately, the tests to monitor for infectious diseases came back negative.

The lump in her leg was ulcerated and infected and required management before any further action could be considered. Toots was put on a diet filled with good nutrition and fluid therapy and paired with a lot of love and dedication from the staff at Vet24, she regained her strength and body weight. Though previously wary, her sweet nature slowly began to show.

During initial treatment, Dr. Chenjarai was able to analyse the lump ton the leg where he also discovered. that Toots had a mammary tumour as well with a secondary smaller mass. Surgery though risky, was planned to remove both and have Toots neutered at the same time. Canine mammary tumours are associated with exposure to oestrogen and neutering is necessary to try to limit recurrence and achieve the best possible outcome.

The road to recovery

During the complicated four-hour surgery, the mass was completely removed thanks to the skills of Dr. Chenjarai and his team and Toots was finally on the road to recovery.

Toots remained at Vet24 after the surgery until she could have her stitches removed and regained enough strength to be discharge to the rescue tea at Stray Dogs Centre UAQ.

Thanks to generosity of Royal Canin UAE, all the bills for the surgical care and medicine that Toots received at Vet24 were covered and the Royal Canin UAE team were delighted by her remarkable progress in the shelter.

Looking for her forever home

Toots has also received her first vaccinations and will only need regular veterinary checks to monitor her surgery.

Though sensitive following the traumatic experience, she is now ready to socialise with humans and other dogs. The team, however, are very optimistic that a loving family will soon come forward to provide Toots with all the love, care and stability she deserves.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting one of the dogs in the shelter, go to straydogscenteruae.com/adoption, email info@straydogscentreuae.com or what’s app them on 050 235 2616.

