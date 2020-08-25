Sponsored: Get away with the whole family and enjoy all of your food and drinks included…

Now is the ideal time to book a fun and relaxing staycation with the whole family. Staying in an all-inclusive resort takes the stress and anxiety out of planning your meals, drinks and activities while you’re away.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah’s first all-inclusive resort, offers a seamless staycation experience, so that you can enjoy an effortless break away with your friends or family.

From thrilling activities for the little ones, scenic breaks on the sandy private beach, and unbeatable Turkish hospitality, you’re in safe hands when you book a care-free staycation at Rixos Bab Al Bahr.

With 14 restaurants and bars, and over 100 drinks available on the unlimited package, you’ll be truly spoilt for choice. There’s a 24 hour food and beverage service – so when they say ‘limitless’, they really mean it.

There’s a total of eight swimming pools to choose from in the huge resort, including an adults-only pool and a family-friendly water park. The pyramid-shaped hotel even has a Rixy Kid’s Club and Teens Club to keep the youngsters entertained.

If you like to keep busy on vacation, this is the place to be. From daily fitness activities so you’re still active during your holiday, to games and evening shows there’s something for everyone to come and enjoy.

The scenic views will help you to feel instantly relaxed, with the calming beach waves, and perfectly pristine beach. The process will keep you stress-free too, with an easy-to-book, all-inclusive package at an affordable rate.

If you’d like to book a carefree trip with your loved ones, simply visit: rixos.com. Rates start from Dhs750++ all-inclusive, per night.

