The What’s On Lock In is back!

Every season, What’s On takes over a different hotel and hosts an entire weekend of feasts, fun, and free activities intended to give 100 lucky guests an exclusive experience unlike any other.

This August, from Friday August 7 to Saturday 8 AND Friday August 28 and Saturday 29, we’ve set our sights on Media One Hotel, the original party palace of Dubai.

So, what happens during the What’s On Lock In?

Well, after you’ve checked in, gents can enjoy a bit of pampering from Bristles & Mane, while the brave ladies can opt for getting free piercings at KYRAcare’s pop-up. A delicious brunch at Garden on 8 is up next with a chance to win prizes for taking on challenges from TEPFactor. Following this, it’s free drinks at the afterparty at QWERTY and Mr Miyagi’s after-which you can retreat to your room for some much needed slumber.