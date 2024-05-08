Tiger Strikes is the adults-only playground to unleash your competitive streak…

As the city starts to heat up, we’re always looking for fun indoor entertainment spots to keep cool at. And a brand new one, Tiger Strikes, is set to open later this month.

Located within Megaplex Dubai, adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the adults-only entertainment destination promises bowling, cricket simulators, digital darts and pool. So, whatever way you like to get your thrills and unleash your competitive streak, get ready to round up your mates and head to Tiger Strikes.

You’ll be able to split up and roll with it on six bowling lanes, adorned in neon lights. Players can alter their speed or power with a variety of weighted bowling balls, as they look to strike big.

Alongside bowling, the new venue is the first in the city to offer WIKIT, augmented reality cricket simulators. Set across three immersive cages, players will be able to mimmick playing like a pro on the pitch with virtual bowlers and real-time graphics.

More traditional bar games located at Tiger Strikes include state-of-the-art digital darts boards, and several pool tables.

All that gaming can be hungry work, and so you’ll be able to fuel up with an extensive menu of bar bites and pub favourites, like loaded nachos, cheesy bacon jalapeño bites, crispy chicken wings and beef teriyaki skewers. You can wash it all down with a selection of house drinks, spirits and cocktails, as the venue will also be licensed, so you can sip on your favourite tipples as you embark on some action-packed fun.

If it’s entertainment bars you’re looking for, then there’s plenty to check-out across town. Tiger Strikes comes from the same team behind perennially popular Top Golf, located at Emirates Golf Club, which is one of Dubai’s biggest and best spots for pairing game play with food and drinks. Brass Monkey, located at both Bluewaters and City Walk, is another top choice, particularly if you’re a bowling enthusiast.

Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, opening May 23. @tigerstrikes.dxb