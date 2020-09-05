Check out a brand new beach bar, treat yourself to a facial or take your dog to brunch…

Just like that, the weekend is nearly here and that means (if you haven’t already), it’s time to plan. It’s the first week of September and it feels like the city is awakening from a long sleep, and there’s plenty of fabulous offers, fresh events and brand new restaurants and bars to visit.

Here’s 6 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday

1. A new Thursday event at this chic Mediterranean bar

Paros, is an ultra-chic Mediterranean-style terrace up on the 46th floor of one of Dubai’s coolest new hotels, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Throw in cabana-style seating areas, expertly-crafted cocktails, light bites, a DJ and incredible city views, and you’ve got yourself a seriously cool spot. It’s launching two amazing new evening concepts. ‘Nisi on 46’ launches on Thursday, September 3, with three drinks for Dhs99 and three Mediterranean dishes for Dhs150. ‘ABOVE’ launches on Friday, September 11, where you can enjoy five drinks for Dhs150, plus mezze platters, wine and much more as you watch the sun set over the city.

Paros, 46th floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open from 11am daily. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

2. Take your dog to this pet-friendly evening brunch

Can’t face leaving your pet pooch at home when you head out for the evening? Well, now you don’t have to, as the Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, welcomes your furry friends to its brand new Thursday evening brunch. Graze on dishes such as Shrimp Avocado Cocktail, Slow Roasted Chicken and Fudge Cookie Brownies, washed down with selected house beverages. The lounge is fully air-conditioned, and your faithful dogs will be given fresh water and treats throughout the evening.

‘The Social Brunch’, Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Thursdays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Friday

3. Visit a new boho beach bar on The Palm Jumeirah

Brand new Bali-inspired beach bar, Koko Bay, has now opened its doors on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The chic boho venue looks like the ultimate place to enjoy sundowners on the beach. The venue has a mixture of indoor and outdoor space, and uses sun loungers and hammocks as well as bright blue bean bags, cream macramé decoration and wooden rattan furniture to create the Balinese style design. It was fully booked on the first day of opening so we recommend booking to bag your spot, as we predict it will be busy this weekend.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 1am. @kokobayuae

4. Feast your way through top Asian food at this new brunch

If you love Asian cuisine then you’ll love the new brunch that’s launched at Mekong, which you’ll find at the stunning Anantara, The Palm resort. It launches on Friday, September 4 and offers visitors three hours of mouthwatering Asian dishes, plus free-flowing drinks which can be enjoyed in the restaurant or on the tuk-tuk seating on the terrace, with incredible sea views. Dine on starters such as grilled chicken satay and mains such as steamed seabass with a chilli coriander sauce, followed by traditional Asian sweet treats for dessert.

Mekong, Anantara, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs199 children aged 12 to 18. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Saturday

5. Treat yourself to a facial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locks By LouLou Hair Boutique (@locksbyloulou) on Sep 1, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

Need a little bit of ‘you time’ this month? Treat yourself to a HydraFacial, the treatment that has just launched at popular Dubai beauty salon, Locks by Lou Lou. The HydraFacial uses patented technology to cleanse, extract and hydrate and the serums used guarantee you to leave with a healthy glow. The treatment is available at the amazing Al Wasl salon, and you can enjoy 20 per cent off if you have it done in September.

Locks by Lou Lou, 1A Al Wasl Rd, Sun to Wed 9am to 9pm, Fri 8am to 5pm, Sat 9am to 6pm, Signature HydraFacial (45 min) Dhs577.50 (excl. 20 percent discount throughout Sep). Tel: (04) 337 0078. locksbyloulou.com

6. Go cycling at Dubai’s Mushrif Park

If you feel like blowing off the weekend cobwebs, you can now go cycling at Dubai’s Mushrif park, which has just started welcoming cyclists for the very first time, with dedicated cycling lanes in place. It’s free to use, between the hours of 6am and 9pm. Take your own bike or hire one from one of the many bike rental stores around the city.

Find out more here.

Images: Getty/Provided