There’s plenty to look forward to…

Without really knowing how we got there, tomorrow marks September 1, 2020. Now that Dubai is getting back to normal (or the ‘new normal’ at least), there are plenty of new restaurant openings, events and other things to look forward to this month.

Here’s 6 things to look forward to in Dubai this September, 2020…

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant opens its first venue in Dubai

After months of anticipation, famed Japanese eatery, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant is finally opening its doors on Tuesday, September 1, aside the Address Downtown hotel, in Downtown Dubai. It’s the second branch in the UAE, as a venue has been open in Abu Dhabi since 2017. Whilst the cuisine is Japanese, the haute restaurant originally made a name for itself in Spain. Expect fine-dining Japanese cuisine from sushi to nigiri, as well as 99 Sushi’s signature dishes, such as Gunkan Sushi (Uni Toro, Caviar), Spicy Tuna Tartar, Foie Gras Nigiri and the famous crispy tiger prawn tempura dipped in spicy sauce. The interior is the perfect blend of plush velvets and striking walls in hues of red and black, set off by ornate gold fixtures.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening Tuesday, September 1, 2020. 99sushibar.com

Two new events launch at this stunning rooftop bar

Paros, is an ultra-chic Mediterranean-style terrace up on the 46th floor of one of Dubai’s coolest new hotels, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Throw in cabana-style seating areas, expertly-crafted cocktails, light bites, a DJ and incredible city views, and you’ve got yourself a seriously cool spot. It’s launching two amazing new evening concepts. ‘Nisi on 46’ launches on Thursday, September 3, with three drinks for Dhs99 and three Mediterranean dishes for Dhs150. ‘ABOVE’ launches on Friday, September 11 , where you can enjoy five drinks for Dhs150, plus mezze platters, wine and much more as you watch the sun set over the city.

Paros, 46th floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open from 11am daily. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

The Laughter Factory is back with great shows throughout September

Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club has just announced its next line-up of comedians. The month of September sees Stephen Carlin, Pierre Hollins and Sally-Anne Hayward providing the humour that’s guaranteed to tickle your funny bones from Thursday September 17 to Friday September 25. Find out more about the performing comedians here.

The Laughter Factory, several locations, from September 17 to Friday September 25, show begins at 8.30pm, Tel: (050) 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

A ‘boho-chic’ restaurant is opening on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

Brand new Bali-inspired beach bar, Koko Bay, is set to open its doors on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Opening tomorrow, Tuesday September 1, the chic boho venue looks like the ultimate place to enjoy sundowners on the beach. The venue has a mixture of indoor and outdoor space, and uses sun loungers and hammocks as well as bright blue bean bags, cream macramé decoration and wooden rattan furniture to create the Balinese style design.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opens September 1. @kokobayuae

Verde Dubai is reopening at Jumeirah Four Seasons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verde Dubai (@verde.dubai) on Aug 21, 2020 at 1:01am PDT

Popular Jumeirah Four Seasons restaurant Verde Dubai is reopening on Sunday, September 6. The chic restaurant, which hails from Paris, France has been welcoming food lovers to its Dubai outpost since December 2019 (apart from its hiatus of course). The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor space, with the inside featuring a lush jungle inspired bar and restaurant area. The outdoors have a chic boho theme, with rattan furniture and muted pops of colour in the soft furnishings.

Verde Dubai, Restaurant Village, Jumeirah Four Seasons, reopening September 6. Tel: (04) 333 8025. verde-dubai.com

Abu Dhabi

The first What’s On Lock-In, in Abu Dhabi launches

Fancy an amazing getaway with the family, including an overnight stay, brunch, activities for the little ones and the adults, breakfast the next day, more activities, pool time and a late check-in? For the first time, we take our epic What’s On Lock In staycation to the UAE capital, with a family-friendly twist and our best deal ever. Yes, we’re headed for Abu Dhabi’s Fairmont Al Bahr on September 18 to 19 for the What’s On Lock In Family Edition and here’s what’s in store.

Images: Provided/Social