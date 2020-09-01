Get those calories burned…

Fancy getting active but don’t really know where to start? Well, how about cycling? You can now do just that at Dubai’s Mushrif park, which has just started welcoming cyclists for the very first time.

Dubai Municipality has announced that it has opened dedicated cycling paths at the popular park, to welcome cycling enthusiasts and those looking to improve their fitness. The paths will be open from 6am to 9pm daily.

It’s free for cyclists to access the tracks, however you’ll need to take your own bicycle or there are a number of rental stores around Dubai, such as Bike Shop Dubai if you’d just like to hire a bike for the day.

.@DMunicipality provides bicycle paths in #Dubai's Mushrif Park, which opens daily from 6 am to 9 pm for cycling enthusiasts, provided that the park's gates are open to the general public during these times. pic.twitter.com/LJsHn91TJB — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 30, 2020

The introduction of the cycle tracks come as part of Dubai Municipality’s goal to provide dedicated lanes in its parks for keen cyclists, as a way of encouraging more movement and exercise.

This is as per the His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, who’s plan is to ‘ transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, as well as to encourage residents to ride bicycles safely.’

Dubai Municipality has highlighted the importance of safety when cycling, by wearing helmets and using only the indicated bicycle tracks and not on the pedestrian paths.

Additionally, cyclists have been urged to use the front and back lights on their bicycles during the evenings, to ensure good visibility and the safety of you and others around you.

Happy cycling…

Image: Dubai Media Office