Your Thursday and Friday nights just stepped up a notch…

Have you exhausted your usual weekend haunts and are on the lookout for a new way to spend Thursday and Friday nights? Two brand new evening concepts have launched in Dubai, and they might be just what you’re looking for.

The venue, Paros, is an ultra-chic Mediterranean-style terrace up on the 46th floor of one of Dubai’s coolest new hotels, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Throw in cabana-style seating areas, expertly-crafted cocktails, light bites, a DJ and incredible city views, and you’ve got yourself a seriously cool spot.

Paros is launching two new concepts to step up your weekend vibes. The first, ‘Nisi on 46’, launches on Thursday, September 3 and will take place every Thursday, thereafter. It will run from 6pm to 3am, with a DJ and live entertainment.

Three signature cocktails or three house beverages will be available for a wallet-friendly Dhs99. Cocktails include the Sea Negroni, Biciletta Spritz and Golden Sunset. Light bites include Cheese Saganaki, Salt & Pepper Calamari and Kadaifi Prawns, with three light bites priced at Dhs150.

In celebration of the ‘Nisi on 46’ launch night on September 3, one Instagram follower and their guest is in with the chance of winning an overnight stay at the hotel, inclusive of complimentary access to the launch night, breakfast the next day and Dhs500 per couple to spend by the pool the next day.

To enter, you’ll need to comment on Paros’ Instagram competition post and share the post to your story. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 2.

Paros’ new Friday night concept is named ‘ABOVE’, which launches on Friday, September 11 from 6pm. It’s described as a ‘multi-sensory sunset ritual in the sky’. Guests will be serenaded by a violinist, who will then handover to a DJ.

You can enjoy five drinks for Dhs150, plus mezze platters, wine and much more as you watch the sun set over the city.

Paros, 46th floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open from 11am daily. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Images: Provided