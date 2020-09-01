Take your pick of five new brunches in Dubai…

Looking for a change of scene this weekend? We’ve rounded up the latest brunches to land in Dubai, including a pan-Asian feast on Palm Jumeirah, a late-starting brunch for the night owls, and a trio of brunches at Kyo.

Mekong Pan-Asian Brunch

We’re big fans of the pan-Asian menu at Mekong, the vibrant eatery at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Now, you can enjoy the contemporary tastes of Thailand, Vietnam, China and beyond at Mekong’s brand-spanking Friday brunch.

The meal kicks off with dim sum, satay and zesty salads, followed by a choice of mains and Asian desserts to share. As the weather cools, the tuk-tuk tables on the terrace are the place to be.

Mekong, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Fri noon to 3pm. Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 house beverages, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs199 12 to 18 year olds (under 12s not permitted). (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai/restaurants/mekong

Secret Parties The Late Late Brunch at 10ak

There’s no stopping the Secret Parties crew, who seem to launch a new brunch in Dubai every second week. The latest installment is ‘The Late Late Brunch’ at 1Oak, in the JW Marriott Marquis.

Starting this Saturday at 8pm, the three-hour session includes a three-course meal with free-flowing wine and spirits, and party-starting tracks from resident DJ Lucasdirty. For more from Secret Parties, check out our review of Secret Brunch at the Ritz.

1Oak, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat 8pm to 11pm (after party 11pm to 4am). Ladies, Dhs275 including house wine and spirits; men, Dhs375 including house wine and spirits; beer packages, Dhs100 for 4. secret-parties.com

Three fresh brunches at Kyo

Modern Japanese restaurant Kyo, at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, is coming to the party with not one but three weekend brunches in Dubai.

On Thursday nights, the Evening Brunch at Kyo includes unlimited sushi and meats grilled over hot stones. Thu, 7pm tp 11pm. Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs345 with house drinks, Dhs395 with sparkling.

The Japanese Journey Brunch on Friday offers a gourmet tour of the nation, as you work your way through gyoza, sushi, sashimi, grills and desserts. Fri, 1pm to 5pm (after party 5pm to 7pm). Dhs265 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs365 with sparkling.

And, finally, wrap up the weekend with the Escape to To-Kyo brunch on Saturday afternoon. This leisurely affair includes a feast of sushi, savoury courses and sweets. For more end-of-weekend action, take a peek at 23 Saturday brunches in Dubai. Sat, 2pm to 6pm. Dhs265 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs365 with sparkling.

Kyo, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 557 5182. kyorestaurant.com