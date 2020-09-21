Sponsored: Edgy, exciting dishes await at this contemporary hotspot…

Akira Back, the namesake restaurant of South Korea’s top celebrity chef, reopened its doors at the end of July in W Dubai – The Palm. The internationally renowned restaurant launched its first Middle East outpost in Dubai last year.

Guests looking to indulge in adrenaline-fuelled Japanese food can find a unique selection of contemporary dishes which have been given a Korean twist for good measure. Plates include signature rolls, dishes from the robata grill and mains such as seared Greenland halibut and Kiwami ribeye 9+.

For the ladies, every Sunday a special offer includes unlimited selected house beverages and sharing plates for just Dhs250. Girls can get together for the Batafurai ladies’ night between 7pm and 11pm to enjoy a fun night out with great food.

One of the most exciting features is a specially curated vegan menu, with tonnes of tasty treats. Dishes include the famed AB Beyond tacos, crispy tofu, truffle rice claypot and more. Treat yourself to Akira Back’s delicious Kabocha pound cake for a mouth-watering vegan dessert option.

Whether you’re looking for a new romantic date night spot, a place to celebrate a special occasion or an exciting outdoor bar with incredible Dubai skyline views, Akira Back Dubai is the place to find it.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800. akirabackdubai.com

Images: Provided