Sponsored: Staycations, vacations, spa-cations, brunches and more…

Are you pondering over what to do this summer? Looking for the ultimate destination to spend a staycation or vacation, pool and beach days, spa-cations, brunches and more? Well, look no further than The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR.

This luxury resort has everything you need for amazing leisure time, well-spent. With six stunning aquamarine pools and a swathe of private sandy beach on the popular JBR stretch, the resort provides a relaxing oasis in the heart of the bustling city.

Whether you’re looking for some alone-time, time spent with your loved one or friends, or the perfect escape from home with the family, you’re in the right place. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR resort spans across three acres with lush greenery, huge open spaces and plenty to explore.

Outdoors, there’s also 400,00 square feet of landscaped gardens to take in, as well as tennis courts and kids activities. Plenty of restaurants and bars are there for you to experience, as well as 294 guest rooms and suites for your relaxation.

Here are some of the amazing experiences you can enjoy…

A stay with benefits

The resort offers an exclusive UAE residents staycation offer which includes an overnight stay with breakfast and dinner for two adults, with 25 percent off all restaurants and bars for the duration of your stay. Children aged 0 to 12 years old stay for free. Rates start from Dhs750 per night and the offer is valid until September 30.

A day of relaxation and fun

If you just want to get away for the day, why not head to The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR for a ‘daycation’. Use the resort’s idyllic pools and beach for the day, priced at Dhs200 per person on weekdays, with Dhs150 credit redeemable on food and beverages. On weekends, it’s Dhs300 with Dhs200 redeemable on F&B.

Spa-cation

In need of a little rest and relaxation? Check out the ‘spa-cation’ deal, starting with a 60-minute treatment in the hotel’s luxury spa, followed by a two-course meal at La Baie or an afternoon tea experience in the Lobby Lounge, plus all-day access to the pools and beach. It’s priced at Dhs580 per person, available seven days per week.

Brunch your heart away

Fancy a trip to London, without leaving Dubai? You can do just that if you visit the London Social at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR. Take a trip through different iconic subway stations of the UK capital as you dine on fresh food from live cooking stations. From seafood to traditional roast dinners, as well as cuisine from around the world, you won’t go hungry. The brunch runs every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, and is priced at Dhs495 per person for the house beverages package.

Whatever your leisure desires, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR has you covered…

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (04) 399 4000. ritzcarlton.com/Dubai

Images: Provided