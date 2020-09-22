Sponsored: It’s time to welcome back your favourite winter hotspot…

These early foggy mornings can only mean one thing – Dubai is transitioning into its winter season. The temperatures have notably dropped and we can’t wait to get outside again.

One of the reasons we’re most excited for winter, is the reopening of stunning outdoor terraces, such as the one at La Cantine du Faubourg. Reopening on Thursday September 24, the beautiful bar offers an incredible view of the iconic Jumeriah Emirates Towers.

For those who haven’t been able to travel this year – don’t worry, as La Cantine promises to transport you to the elegant streets of Paris, thanks to its chic Mediterranean design, eclectic soundtrack and authentic French cuisine.

Perfect for enjoying a refreshing sundowner cocktail with friends, or spending an afternoon grazing on good food, and enjoying the alfresco vibes. La Cantine’s spacious terrace is set to be your go-to for a relaxed and uplifting experience.

Filled with gorgeous greenery, olive trees and comfortable rattan furniture, the Instagrammable spot is ready to serve you whether you’re kicking off your day with a brilliant brunch or finishing it over a romantic dinner.

With dishes such as crispy langoustines with lemon miso dip, classic beef tartare, wagyu short ribs and truffled gnocchi, let chef Gilles Bosquet treat you to a meal your tastebuds are sure not to forget.

La Cantine’s popular brunch will also be expanding out to the terrace – so get your bookings in quick. Every Friday and Saturday, Brunch 105 offers an incredible selection of eggs, pastries and signature dishes with mimosas, sangria and more. Prices start from Dhs295 for three hours.

There’s also a great business lunch deal, for those who work in the surrounding financial area. Guests can enjoy their first two courses for Dhs110, or add a dessert for Dhs20 or a glass of the ‘wine of the week’ for Dhs40.

La Cantine Du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, Sun to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thur & Fri 12pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 6pm then 8pm to 1am. (04) 352 7105. lacantine.ae