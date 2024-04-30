Heavy rain is forecast later this week…

With heavy rain forecast on Thursday May 2, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that all schools and nurseries must offer distance learning on Thursday May 2 and Friday May 3.

The instruction applies to all private schools, nurseries and universities.

With unstable weather predicted, all Dubai private schools, nurseries, and universities must offer distance learning on Thursday, May 2 & Friday, May 3. Stay safe everyone. — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) April 30, 2024

The UAE is set to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms again this week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to NCM, from the evening of Wednesday May 1, we can expect connective clouds associated with moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas through the UAE. There’s a chance of thunder and lightning across some areas from Wednesday night through to Thursday, and a probability of hail too. It’s likely to start from the west on Wednesday night, extending across most areas on Thursday, centering over western, coastal, and some eastern areas.

By Friday, things look set to improve, and as we go into the weekend the clouds will decrease gradually, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall in certain areas, particularly in southern and eastern parts of the UAE.

The unsettled forecast as we move into May follows unprecedented weather conditions seen across the UAE in April, when the country recorded its heaviest rainfall since records began.