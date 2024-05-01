Sponsored: Feel like you’re miles away from Dubai with an idyllic summer staycation at Anantara World Islands…

Fancy an island getaway? Discover the epitome of luxury just offshore in the UAE this summer with Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort’s exclusive offer for UAE and GCC residents. Experience Thai-inspired hospitality amidst the elegant island oasis and indulge in a myriad of offerings that will make your summer unforgettable.

Situated on the unique World Islands archipelago, just four kilometers into the Arabian Gulf, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort promises a new standard in island opulence. For a starting rate of Dhs1,300 per couple per night, immerse yourself in natural beauty, relax on pristine beaches, and soak in panoramic views of the Dubai skyline from your private island retreat.

The resort offers a plethora of activities to keep you entertained throughout your stay. From beach volleyball to jet skiing, paddle boarding to banana boat rides, there’s something for every thrill-seeker. Indulge your palate with gourmet experiences, from breakfast at the unique HamacLand floating lounge to Dining by Design at serene locations. With two exquisite restaurants offering Mediterranean flavors, international delicacies, and traditional Arabic feasts, culinary delights abound at Anantara World Islands Dubai.

For ultimate relaxation, rejuvenate your body and mind at Anantara Spa, where talented therapists offer a range of natural treatments. Spa savings are included for UAE residents, ensuring a truly pampering experience.

Choose from spacious modern rooms overlooking the ocean or retreat into the ultimate luxury of a private pool villa. As a UAE or GCC resident, you can save up to 30 per cent on accommodation and enjoy daily buffet breakfast for two at Qamar, along with a resort credit of up to Dhs750 redeemable on dining and spa.

Enhance your stay with additional experiences such as HamacLand, offering gourmet meals in a private floating lounge, or Cinema Under the Stars, where you can enjoy your favourite movies with gourmet snacks in a private outdoor theatre.

For those staying in private pool villas, indulge in the floating breakfast tray experience or a romantic bath setup with flower petals, ambient candles, and spa bath products, starting from Dhs350 per person and Dhs400 per person respectively.

Anantara World Islands, South America, World Islands, Dubai. anantara.com

Images: Provided