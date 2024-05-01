The authority has stressed that the rain is forecast to be milder than before…

Ahead of the forecast rain and thunderstorms across the UAE on Thursday, The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has reaffirmed its readiness for the upcoming weather conditions, issuing guidelines for those across the UAE.

The authority held a meeting with the joint assessment team on Tuesday April 30, alongside the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to discuss the updates on the weather conditions and the impact on the country.

After the meeting, the NCEMA shared a series of guidelines and key takeaways from the meeting to X, stressing that the upcoming weather conditions will be milder than the weather experienced in April, when the country experienced its heaviest rainfall on record.

The Joint Assessment Team held a meeting as part of a series of follow-up meetings to discuss updates on weather conditions. The meeting was lead by the #NCEMA, with participation from the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and relevant government entities. pic.twitter.com/oHp1R2y7bT — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) April 30, 2024

As per NCEMA, the moderate to heavy rainfall is expected from Wednesday night into Thursday, accompanied by the possibility of thunder and lightning. There may also be some hail, specifically over the western, coastal and some eastern regions of the UAE.

As such, the Ministry of Interior has reaffirmed that precautionary measures are being taken to support response operations, with the authority adding that they are working to provide necessary resources in areas likely to be worst affected.

During the unstable weather, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will constantly monitor the flow of rainwater and flash floods, pumping out water to alleviate pressure where required.

The NCEMA further emphasised that they will continue to monitor and evaluate the weather conditions, and the subsequent impact on all regions of the country.

In Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that all schools and nurseries must offer distance learning on Thursday May 2 and Friday May 3.

Image: Getty