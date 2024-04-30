Amali Island will be home to a floating helipad, gourmet restaurant, a clubhouse, swim-up bar, saltwater pools, yoga decks, and just 24 out-of-this-world villas…

Dubai-based Amali Properties has recently unveiled plans for a dreamy private island, nestled within the prestigious World Islands archipelago mega project.

Just a six-minute boat ride from Dubai, Amali Island is spread over 1.2million square feet, situated between Uruguay and São Paolo islands. The iconic new residential address is set to be a millionaire’s playground and promises to be “Dubai’s first true residential sail-in sail-out experience”.

The residents-only island will be home to just 24 villas with four different villa styles ranging from five to seven bedrooms. Prices start from Dhs50 million up to Dhs250 million.

Each home – with breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline – will boast luxurious amenities such as rooftop terraces, outdoor firepits, teppanyaki bars, jacuzzis, multiple pools and lazy rivers, and 50-metres of private beach with floating sun loungers. The three-storey villas will also feature a luxury boat garage, a cinema, a sauna, a spa, and water sport facilities.

Residents will also have access to 10,000 square-foot clubhouse boasting horizon and saltwater pools, a spa, members’ cigar lounge, yoga decks, restaurant, watersports for all ages, floating padel courts as well as a floating helipad and its own marina.

Those with a spare 50 million Dirhams lying around will be excited to hear that Amali Island is set to be completed for handover by March 2027.

For those wanting a slice of island life in Dubai, the first hotel to open on the iconic archipelago was the Anantara World Islands back in 2021. Visitors can also stay on The Heart of Europe island at the Côte d’Azur Monaco resort. And soon, Zuha Island, by the creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island, will join the portfolio from summer 2025…

Images: Amali Properties