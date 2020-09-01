The park will be operated by an all-female staff, too…

Ladies, if you prefer adventure thrills over unlimited food and drinks, you’ll be glad to know that Yas Waterworld is extending its Ladies Season throughout the month of September.

That’s right, every Monday and Thursday from 2pm to 11pm in September, the award-winning water park is open only to women which means mothers, daughters and friends can enjoy unlimited water adventures in complete privacy.

Tickets are priced at Dhs250 for one adult and Dhs210 per child. Boys aged eight and below are welcome, but an ID proof is required.

The slides and attractions tell the story of an Emirati child, Dana who is searching for a lost pearl and there are more 40 rip-roaring experiences to pick from such as Dawwama, Bubbles Barrel, Hamlool’s Humps, Bandit Bomber or the Amwaj Wave Pool.

The park will be operated by an all-female staff ensuring 100 per cent privacy as you take on the exhilarating rides, slides and attractions in complete exclusivity.

Safety measures

In order to keep things safe, Yas Waterworld has introduced stringent health and safety measures that include thermal screening.

To help keep the park at 30 per cent capacity, only online booking is allowed for all guests including annual pass holders. No walk-ins are permitted.

Face masks need to be worn while off rides and social distancing markers are in place which guest need to abide by.

Guests are also encouraged to sanitise heir hands at all times and opt for contactless payments at all outlets.

Ticket details

Tickets are priced at Dhs250 for one adult and Dhs210 for one child (under the height of 3.6 feet). Boys aged eight and below are welcome, but an ID proof is required.

You can book your tickets for ladies day here

At the moment, the water park has a flash sale going on with tickets going on sale for nearly 50 per cent off. This means that instead of paying Dhs250, you will be spending Dhs130. The sale ends September 5.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, every Mon and Thur in Sept, 2pm to 11pm, adult prices start at Dhs250. Tel: (600) 51115, yaswaterworld.com