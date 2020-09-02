For a much-needed (and well deserved) change of scene…

Now that the little ones are back at school, mums can take a break from playing teacher and take a slight breather.

With this in mind, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is inviting UAE mums to relax with this day pass that includes free access to their pool and beach. The offer is great for mums looking to reconnect with friends and family and is a wonderful and much-needed way to recharge and refresh.

Mums, you got to put those organisational skills to the test though, as you got to get to the venue early to reap all the benefits of this deal as the offer is only valid for the first 10 mums who show up.

It is valid all throughout September on weekdays.

Located at the heart of JBR, mum’s can relax in the open space at the hotel’s beachside oasis that is nestled amongst three acres of secluded surroundings and ample, natural open space.

The destination also offers up 400,000 square feet of landscaped gardens and walkways that are perfect to walk around and explore.

There’s also a plethora of recreational activities and facilities available throughout the resort with exclusive private swimming pools. One all mums should go to is the adults-only one at La Baie.

Mums will further get a 30 per cent discount on food and beverages across the resort’s restaurants and bars.

For a taste of Italy there’s Splendido, but for an epicurean journey through Southeast Asia, head to Blue Jade. There’s also an Afternoon Tea available in the charming setting of the Lobby Lounge.

For even more pampering, mums can have a 30 per cent discount at The Ritz-Carlton Spa and get a signature treatment done.

To avail of this deal, mums must mention #RitzMums when reserving their spot. Remember, the deal is valid throughout September, so there are plenty of opportunities to nab a spot.

For bookings, call (04) 318 6311 email retail.dubai@ritzcarlton.com

Images: provided