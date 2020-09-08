Sponsored: Go on a culinary journey with Sahtein Toast & Taste at Phoenicia restaurant in JBR…

Acclaimed Australian-Lebanese chef Greg Malouf has brought his flair for Middle Eastern flavours to Phoenicia restaurant, with an exciting new dining concept.

In a first for Dubai, Phoenicia’s all-new Sahtein Toast & Taste pairs contemporary Arabian flavours with modern mixology to create a tantalising tasting menu.

For this exclusive food and drink experience, the Michelin-starred chef has crafted a series of mouthwatering mezze, which are expertly paired with arabesque-style cocktails and Lebanese wines.

Available from Thursday to Saturday night, the Sahtein Toast & Taste menu is priced at just Dhs299 per couple. It includes two starters, two main courses and a shared dessert, along with two drinks per course.

On the menu

Chef Malouf’s mastery of Arabic ingredients and techniques is on show in starters such as silky hummus paired with a hibiscus and tequila spritz, housemade ma’hanie sausages with a rum and pomegranate cocktail, or Syrian-spiced yellow tail with a lemon and lychee creation.

Main courses include the organic seabass sayadeeya, spiced lamb kifta, or Malouf’s indulgent battenjan (eggplant casserole), all matched with top Lebanese wines.

To finish, share Malouf’s signature dessert, the flower petal pavlova, which works a treat with the Tin Tin digestif of brandy, sweet wine, sherry, citrus and fig.

Dining at Phoenicia

Located at JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai in JBR, Phoenicia celebrates the history of Middle Eastern cuisine, drawing on the rich culinary heritage of this ancient Mediterranean civilization.

Along with the Sahtein Toast & Taste experience, consulting chef Greg Malouf brings his star power to Phoenicia’s à la carte menu. Standout dishes include a rich seafood stew in crab broth, and salmon skewers with preserved lemon cream.

For something more casual, take a seat at Phoenicia’s bar. Here, Malouf’s unforgettable bar snacks, such his famed hazelnut falafel, are paired with ambient tunes and world-class cocktails from Leslie Kuzmenko, regarded as Dubai’s best female mixologist.

Phoenicia, JA Oasis Beach Tower, JBR The Walk, JBR, daily 6pm to 11pm, Sahtein Toast & Taste menu available Thu to Sat, Dhs299 per couple. phoeniciadubai.com