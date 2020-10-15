Sponsored: The children stay for free…

If you’re a parent, you’ll know that the half term school holidays are fast approaching. They kick off from October 16 and run until October 24. Wondering what to do with their time off? How about a wallet-friendly family staycation?

Luxury hotel, Sofitel Dubai The Palm has got everything you need for spending some quality time with your tribe. Hang out in one of the many pools in the French-Polynesian resort, dine at one of the restaurants and do a spot of water sports.

An overnight stay for two at the hotel is Dhs555, inclusive of two children staying for free. This also includes breakfast and even an upgrade from a luxury room to a junior suite, based on availability at the time.

If that wasn’t enough, this amazing staycation offer also includes free access to the Amura Kids’ Club, a late check-out time of 3pm, 20 per cent off dining at one of the hotel’s many restaurants or in-room dining, plus 40 per cent off treatments at Sofitel SPA.

There’s plenty to keep the kids entertained, from slides in some of the pools to a gelato stand for the ultimate afternoon treat. The Amura Kids Club has an indoor cinema, two floors of soft play and a dedicated swimming pool.

Avail a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages orders across all outlets at the hotel including the Family Fiesta Brunch happening at The World Eatery every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. In the mood for steak? Tuck into prime cuts of meat at Porterhouse Steaks & Grills.

If Indian cuisine is more your thing, visit Zoya by Maui. The World Eatery boasts cuisine from around the world, so even the fussiest eaters will be catered for, and if you want to dine by the sea, visit Maui.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah East, Crescent Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Images: Provided